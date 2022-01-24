Turkey condemns Yemen’s Houthi attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

ANKARA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Turkey on Monday condemned the latest attacks against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministry said in a written statement.

“We condemn the terrorist acts perpetrated on Jan. 24 with ballistic missiles and drones against civilian targets in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia,” said the ministry statement.

“We demand that these attacks, which constitute a clear violation of international law, stop immediately,” it added.

The UAE said it intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting its capital Abu Dhabi on Monday with no casualties, following a deadly drone attack a week earlier.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said two people were injured after a Houthi ballistic missile fell on the kingdom’s south, in the industrial zone of Ahad Al-Masarihah in the Jazan region.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Monday claimed responsibility for the latest round of attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones.

On Jan. 17, three petroleum tankers burst into a fire near Abu Dhabi National Oil Company storage facilities in Abu Dhabi. Three persons were killed and six others were injured in the attack. Later, the Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the strike.

Last week, the Saudi-led coalition forces announced that they carried out airstrikes on Sanaa, the Yemeni capital held by Houthis, in response to the Jan. 17 attacks on Abu Dhabi.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since the Houthi militia overran much of the country militarily and seized all northern provinces, including Sanaa, in 2014.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after the Houthis forced him into exile.