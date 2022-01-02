U.S. assassination of Iran’s top general raises “hatred” in global opinion: ministry

TEHRAN, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the U.S. assassination of the country’s top general two years ago has raised “hatred” in global opinion.

“The world’s reactions to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani were that all nations have strongly despised the U.S. bullying and hegemonic policies,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on its Twitter account.

“If the U.S. officials failed to see the images of hatred on the streets of the countries worldwide, they are a puppet of their own media empire,” the ministry added.

A U.S. airstrike on Jan. 3, 2020, killed Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with an Iraqi militia commander, near the Baghdad International Airport.

Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Qasi Mehr said earlier that Iran had filed a case with Interpol to arrest a number of U.S. political and military officials “who were involved in the assassination of Soleimani.”