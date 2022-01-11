Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

11th Jan, 2022. 05:11 pm

U.S. hospitals seek foreign nurses due to staff shortage crisis

Google

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — Short-staffed hospitals in the United States “are turning to international nurses” as thousands of healthcare workers were dismissed over vaccine mandates, Fox News has reported.

More than 5,000 international nurses have been waiting to be cleared to obtain a visa approval to work in U.S. hospitals, Fox reported on Sunday.

The need for more foreign nurses comes as thousands of U.S. healthcare workers lost their jobs over coronavirus vaccine requirements, the report added.

A clinic in the midwestern U.S. state of Minnesota reportedly fired 700 unvaccinated employees who did not submit to coronavirus vaccines.

Over 500 healthcare workers in the northeastern state of Massachusetts were dismissed for disobeying vaccine mandates and over 30,000 healthcare workers in New York were sacked, according to the report.

 

