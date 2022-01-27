Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

27th Jan, 2022. 04:40 pm

UAE delivers 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Gaza

Xinhua Xinhua

27th Jan, 2022. 04:40 pm
covid vaccines

GAZA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday delivered 1 million Sputnik V vaccine doses to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, an official said.

“It is the largest shipment of vaccine doses that are shipped to the Gaza Strip which will help to combat the current wave of COVID-19 that had significantly increased in the last couple of days,” Gaza Health Ministry official Mahmoud Hammad told reporters at the crossing point between southern Gaza and Egypt.

Up to 7,750 new cases were registered in the Palestinian territories in the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank said in a statement on Wednesday, noting it is the highest figure of daily infections since the first case was recorded in March 2020.

Advertisement

Read more: Tanzania receives more donation of COVID-19 vaccines from China

A total of 905 recoveries had been recorded in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, and two related fatalities happened in the West Bank, the statement said.

So far, around half a million COVID-19 cases and more than 5,000 deaths were recorded in the Palestinian territories, the ministry said.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
New Mexico governor becomes substitute teacher amid Covid shortage

LOS ANGELES: The governor of New Mexico started work Wednesday as a...
17 hours ago
World Bank to provide 100 mln USD for flood victims in South Sudan

JUBA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank on Wednesday announced a...
18 hours ago
Senior CPC official calls on global media to share Beijing 2022 stories

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC)...
19 hours ago
Bank of Canada keeps interest rate steady, projecting global GDP growth to moderate

OTTAWA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it...
19 hours ago
Russia, Ukraine hold talks as US warns of invasion

PARIS, Jan 26, 2022 (AFP) - Top officials from Ukraine and Russia met...
19 hours ago
Syria Kurds retake prison, ending six-day IS attack

HASAKEH, Syria, Jan 26, 2022 (AFP) - Kurdish forces on Wednesday retook full...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

psl
14 mins ago
Will Shaheen Afridi prove to be a good captain?

Lahore Qalandars won five of their first six games in the previous...
psl
26 mins ago
Who has hit the most number of sixes in PSL history?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has witnessed some of the best hitters...
python
31 mins ago
Cat inspects a python ‘Give that cat a bravery award’

It's odd to see a python in a residential area with a...
philippines covid
37 mins ago
Philippines logs 18,191 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 18,191 new COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement