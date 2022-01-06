UK court convicts Lord Nazir Ahmed of sexual offences

Sheffield Crown Court of the United Kingdom has declared Lord Nazir Ahmed, a former member of the UK Parliament of Pakistani origin, guilty of sex offences, said a BBC report.



The British court observed that in the early 1970s, when the 64-year-old accused was a teenager, Lord Ahmed had attempted to rape a girl and made serious sexual advances towards a boy. The court was relayed that the sexual abuse took place in Rotherham town of South Yorkshire.

Lord Ahmed has outright denied the charges levelled against him calling them “malicious fiction”.

The prosecutor, Tom Little, said he tried to rape the girl when he was about the age of 16 or 17, and the girl was quite younger than him. The sexual attack on the boy also occurred during the same period, but the victim was 11 years old then.

The prosecutor claimed that a phone recording of the conversation between both of the victims, which took place about five years ago in 2016, showed that the allegations were not “made-up or concocted”.

The female victim reportedly made the call to the man after receiving an email from him in which he claimed that he had evidence against the miscreant.

The same man who accused Lord Ahmed of sexual offences also levelled allegations of sexual abuse against two brothers of the former British parliamentarian — Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 65 — however, the court deemed both of them unfit for trial.