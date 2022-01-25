Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
26th Jan, 2022. 12:44 am

UN peacekeepers attacked in S. Lebanon

26th Jan, 2022. 12:44 am
BEIRUT, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were attacked earlier Tuesday on a routine patrol in the country’s southern village of Ramyah, reported the National News Agency.

One UNIFIL soldier was wounded as the peacekeepers’ vehicles were intercepted and two of them were destroyed, Andrea Tenenti, a UNIFIL spokesperson, was quoted as saying.

He added that the Lebanese Armed Forces at the scene managed to calm the situation.

Tenenti stressed that “the peacekeepers were not on private property, but on a public road where they were doing their duty of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and maintaining stability in southern Lebanon.”

Under Resolution 1701, UNIFIL enjoys full freedom of movement within its area of operations, he said.

“Attacks on men and women who serve the cause of peace are considered crimes under Lebanese and international laws,” said the spokesperson, calling on the Lebanese authorities to investigate this crime and prosecute those responsible for it.

