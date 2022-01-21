Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

21st Jan, 2022. 11:34 am

US extends protection of Venezuelan oil unit Citgo

oil

WASHINGTON – The US Treasury on Thursday extended by one year a rule that shields Citgo, a US-based unit of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA, from being seized by creditors, the department said.

The Houston-based company has been controlled by parties opposed to the government of President Nicolas Maduro since early 2019, when US sanctions against PDVSA took effect.

Citgo had been used by the government as collateral in various loans. It was also designated as an asset to offset defaults in cases decided in international and US courts.

Now, as part of the sanctions against PDVSA, the Treasury has extended by a year a decree which bars Citgo from being sold off to creditors.

Read more: Rupee continues to fall on global oil price surge

The administration of then-president Donald Trump handed control of Citgo to opposition leader Juan Guaido in 2019 after recognizing him as his country’s interim president following elections in which Maduro won another term amid allegations of fraud.

President Joe Biden still backs Guaido.

Oil-rich Venezuela’s economy is crumbling under the rule of leftist Maduro and millions have fled the country. The US has imposed punishing sanctions on the government to choke off access to cash from oil exports.

Read More

16 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen achieved her six month sober milestone-Celebrates on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and energized following a six-month alcohol-free period....
17 hours ago
Russia announces huge naval drills as tensions with West soar

BERLIN - Russia said Thursday it would hold huge naval drills across...
17 hours ago
Pentagon released video of a deadly drone attack in Kabul

During the chaotic US exit from Afghanistan, the Pentagon for the first...
18 hours ago
Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Last Monday, the producers of Netflix's iconic royal drama The Crown began...
18 hours ago
Akon accused of owing around $4 million to a former business partner

Former business partner of American artist Akon claims the singer owes him...
19 hours ago
At least 30 people killed in stampede in Liberia

MONROVIA - At least 30 people were killed on Wednesday night in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Yashraj Mukhate Shehnaaz Gill Boring Day
19 mins ago
WATCH: Yashraj Mukhate, Shehnaaz Gill join hands for a hilarious treat for fans

After the amusing 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' and the most-viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun...
Shah Rukh Khan
32 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter ‘We miss you Srk’ amid his absence

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the 'King of Bollywood' for a...
Remo D'Souza
45 mins ago
Heartbroken Remo D’Souza mourns the loss of her brother-in-law

Jason Watkins, the brother-in-law of choreographer-director Remo D’Souza, committed suicide at his Yamuna...
Ranveer Singh
55 mins ago
Ranveer Singh gives a shout out to her ‘baby girl’ Deepika

Ranveer Singh has responded to Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan trailer, which was released...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement