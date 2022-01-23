Vaccinating young begins amid Bolsonaro’s dissent

Brazil began vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 after the move was approved, despite objections from President Jair Bolsonaro as he said that the spreading variant Omicron is just the flu and not merciless.

Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, an Indigenous eight-year-old boy, was the first child to be vaccinated during an official ceremony at a Sao Paulo hospital, with the state governor Joao Doria in attendance.

President Jair Bolsonaro downplayed the Omicron coronavirus variant amid a surge in hard-hit Brazil, ruling out new containment measures as he defended the pursuit of herd immunity through widespread infection. In the country with the world’s second-highest Covid-19 death toll, Bolsonaro said the arrival of the Omicron variant posed little threat, even as experts warn of growing pressure on hospitals.

“Omicron has not killed anyone,” the coronavirus-sceptic president said after municipal authorities in the state of Goias announced the country’s first death due to the new variant.

“The person who died in Goias already had serious problems, notably with the lungs,” which is what killed them, Bolsonaro told the Gazeta Brazil.

The first Covid vaccine dose administered in Brazil was also in Sao Paulo, in January 2021.

The new age group was approved for vaccination by Anvisa health authorities a month ago.

More than 20 million children are eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as long as they have parental consent. Indigenous people and children with health problems are priority groups for vaccination.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly criticised the move and has insisted he would never vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter, Laura.

Himself unvaccinated, Bolsonaro caused a storm when he asked to have the names of those responsible for approving the move made public. An association representing Anvisa officials blasted Bolsonaro’s “fascist methods,” and the authority’s president demanded police protection for staff following threats.

According to official health ministry figures, more than 300 children aged five to 11 have died from Covid-19 in Brazil, among a total of 620,000 deaths from the disease in the country of 213 million.

The number of new cases has exploded since the emergence of the Omicron variant in late November.

Daily new cases were just under 100,000, has been less than 6,000 two weeks ago.

Brazil reported 112,286 new cases in 24 hours on January 15, a figure close to the record of 115,228 daily registered June 23, when the country was in the midst of the third wave of the pandemic.

Experts say the Omicron variant is already the most widespread in Brazil.

Bolsonaro cited provisional evidence of Omicron being more contagious but less deadly than some earlier variants.

“Some even say it is a vaccinating virus. Some smart and serious people, not aligned to the pharmaceutical industry, say Omicron is welcome and could herald the end of the pandemic,” the far-right president added.

Asked in Geneva about Bolsonaro’s statements, the director of the World Health Organisation’s emergency programme, Mike Ryan, said, “No virus that kills is welcome, especially if death and suffering can be avoided.”

According to the Brazilian UOL news outlet, Ryan added: “The fact that the virus is less severe does not mean that the disease is mild.”

Bolsonaro insisted that Brazil’s economy could not afford another lockdown, and defended the controversial approach of allowing people to get infected for so-called herd immunity against the virus to take root. “Herd immunity is a reality. A person immunized with the virus has a lot more antibodies than a vaccinated person,” Bolsonaro insisted.

“Me, for example, I am not vaccinated and I am very well.”

Bolsonaro recovered from a coronavirus infection in July 2020, has said he will not get vaccinated, and has opposed health passes given to vaccinated people to access certain places as a breach of freedom.

In October, a Brazilian Senate commission approved a damning report that recommends criminal charges, including for crimes against humanity, be brought against the president for his Covid policies.

He has had social media posts deleted numerous times for spreading misinformation and inciting people to violate social distancing and mask-wearing policies.

Bolsonaro has suggested vaccines could turn people into “crocodiles,” and has endorsed the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment, despite scientific studies showing it does not work.

Covid-19 has claimed more than 620,000 lives in Brazil, a toll second only to the United States.

At the deadliest peak of the pandemic last year, hospitals were pushed to the brink of collapse in many areas, and the daily death toll at one point exceeded 4,000.

The vast country of 213 million people was slow to start its vaccination campaign under a president who had minimised Covid-19 as a “little flu.”