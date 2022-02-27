A former Miss Grand Anastasia Lenna Ukraine has joined the fight against the Russian invasion

A former Miss Grand Ukraine has reportedly exchanged her high heels for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military in its fight against the Russian invasion.

According to her Instagram account, Anastasia Lenna, Ukraine’s 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contestant, has answered the call to defend her homeland.

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!” declared one English-language post on Saturday, alongside a photo of armed soldiers blocking a road.

Another commenter joked, “Our [Ukraine’s] army is fighting in such a way that NATO should apply for entry into Ukraine.”

She also shared a photo with her 75,000 followers of soldiers walking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she described as a “true and strong leader.”

Since the invasion began on Wednesday, the model has posted a series of messages on her Instagram storey urging support and soliciting donations for Ukraine’s armed forces.

The marketing and management graduate from Slavistik University in Kyiv has previously posted photos on her Facebook page of herself wielding airsoft guns in full military garb in wooded areas for fun.

She appears to have switched from plastic pellets to lead bullets.

According to her Miss Grand International profile, she had previously worked as a model and public relations manager in Turkey, a world away from the violence of the battlefield. She is also a translator and speaks five languages.

So far, Ukraine’s fierce fighting has repelled Russia’s offensive, with no major cities taken and thousands of Russian casualties.