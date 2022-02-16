Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 08:46 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Afghanistan receives 32 mln USD in fresh humanitarian cash aid

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 08:46 pm
Afghanistan receives 32 mln USD in fresh humanitarian cash aid

Google

KABUL, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan received a fresh batch of 32 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian cash assistance on Wednesday, the country’s central bank said.

“Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan today, the 15th shipment of humanitarian aid of 32 million U.S. dollars reached Afghanistan and were delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB),” Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) wrote on Twitter.

“The DAB, while appreciating the humanitarian assistance of the international community, calls for more cooperation in this field,” it said.

The latest contribution by the international community has been raised to 96 million U.S. dollars and the assistance arrived in the country since the weekend, the bank said.

The war-torn Asian country had received more than 345 million U.S. dollars in cash assistance since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, according to figures issued by the bank.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the United States froze more than 9 billion U.S. dollars of assets of the Afghan central bank.

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Inauguration of Portugal's new government postponed

LISBON - The Portuguese Constitutional Court announced on Tuesday the annulment of...
4 hours ago
Turkey's Fatih drillship starts new mission in Black Sea

ISTANBUL - Turkey's ultra-deepwater drillship Fatih on Wednesday started its third mission...
4 hours ago
Two killed, 16 wounded in Somali blasts

MOGADISHU - At least two people were killed and 16 others wounded...
5 hours ago
Kuwait overturns law criminalising 'imitation of opposite sex'

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's constitutional court Wednesday overturned a law that criminalises...
5 hours ago
Macron hosts African leaders ahead of expected Mali withdrawal

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron hosts African leaders on Wednesday ahead of...
5 hours ago
Jordan calls for funding for major water project

AMMAN - Jordan's Planning and International Cooperation Minister Nasser Shraideh on Tuesday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

petroleum
2 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in red over petroleum price hike

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a dull session on Wednesday and closed...
10 mins ago
First phase of LG polls to be held in Punjab on May 29: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to hold the...
labourer
10 mins ago
Netizens impressed by 60-year-old Kerala man, labourer turns into a model

After working as a model for a wedding suit factory, Mammikka, a...
Queen Consort
17 mins ago
Camilla Will Be Appointed Queen Consort, But What Is the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is expected to become "Queen Consort" when Prince...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600