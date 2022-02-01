Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
01st Feb, 2022. 07:41 pm

Afghanistan seeks foreign investment in the agriculture sector

01st Feb, 2022. 07:41 pm
KABUL, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The Afghan caretaker government’s acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi has chaired a cabinet meeting, reviewing the agriculture situation and discussing agriculture land survey for foreign investors, according to the country’s General Directorate of Administrative Affairs on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock was instructed to locate lands for foreign investors, the office said in a statement.

The meeting also decided that potential revenues in the sector should only be collected by the country’s state-run banks, according to the statement.

The administration is making efforts to encourage more national and international businessmen to invest in various sectors.

 

