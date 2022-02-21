Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

21st Feb, 2022. 07:38 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Australia’s Sydney sees train services shut down amid industrial dispute

Xinhua Xinhua

21st Feb, 2022. 07:38 pm
Australia's Sydney sees train services shut down amid industrial dispute

Google

SYDNEY, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) — Authorities of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) shut down all Sydney and intercity trains on Monday amid an escalation in an industrial dispute between the state government and rail workers.

Until Monday evening, the ongoing dispute between the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) and the NSW government over safety guarantees, hygiene, pay and privatization concerns are still frustrating Sydney’s evening commuters.

The shutdown came on the day when the country opened its border to fully vaccinated international travellers for the first time after two years of border closure due to COVID-19.

Travellers and commuters were urged to use alternative means of transport and allowed extra time for trips, as the shutdown forced train passengers to drive cars.

“We will work into the evening if that’s required to look at what we can do to get train running tomorrow,” Chief Executive of Sydney Trains Matthew Longland said.

“This is a difficult period, regardless of the outcome … we do expect some impact over this two-week period,” he said.

In a statement, Transport for NSW said the snap shutdown was due to the ongoing union action taken by the RTBU making Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink unable to safely operate train services.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet accused the unions and the Labor Party of conducting a “concerted campaign” to cause mass disruption for Sydney.

However, the RTBU said the shutdown was not a strike, noting that rail workers turned up for work but the “NSW government is spitting the dummy and trying to make a point”.

“The government went to the media and blatantly lied to the public saying that members were on ‘strike’. This was a deliberate move by the government to try and turn the public against us,” the RTBU wrote in a statement.

Read More

3 hours ago
Ryan Gosling never thought that the Backstreet Boys will ever be famous

Ryan Gosling doubted that The Backstreet Boys would be successful. The Hollywood...
3 hours ago
Lorraine viewers 'switch off' as Phillip Schofield's themed show airs

Lorraine fans were left cringing when Phillip Schofield appeared worried during his...
3 hours ago
What’s open and closed Family Day in Windsor?

Ontarians will have more opportunity to honour the family on Monday, compared...
4 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen and husband are planning for another pregnancy!

After a miscarriage in 2020, model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband...
4 hours ago
Hiker's death revives hunting debate in French presidential fight

AURILLAC, France - The accidental killing of a hiker by a teenage...
4 hours ago
Nigeria 'investigating' deadly air strike in Niger

ABUJA - Nigeria's military said Monday that it was probing reports from...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Will Smeed
3 mins ago
PSL 7: ‘PSL definitely allowed me to improve parts of my game,’ says Will Smeed

PSL 7: Will Smeed who is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators,...
Janhvi Kapoor
6 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor gives summer vibes in a yellow Saree!

Janhvi Kapoor's most recent outfit has us shouting "All hail to the...
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Dania
15 mins ago
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Syeda Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot for the third time, is...
Alia Bhatt
16 mins ago
Alia Bhatt recalls her early days audition when she was 9

Alia Bhatt, whose next film Gangubai Kathiawadi marks her first collaboration with...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600