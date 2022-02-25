Ayesha Shaikh congratulates Kuwait on 61st National Day

Chairperson BOL Media Group, Ayesha Shaikh, congratulated Kuwait on its 61st National Day, which falls on February 25. She wished the emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on this momentous occasion.

“Heartiest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah & the entire nation on the 61st National Day of Kuwait 🇰🇼. Pakistanis value Pak-Kuwaiti brotherly ties & strategic partnership. May it continue to grow & prosper! @MOFAKuwait” Ayesha Shaikh tweeted

Heartiest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah & the entire nation on the 61st National Day of Kuwait 🇰🇼. Pakistanis value Pak-Kuwaiti brotherly ties & strategic partnership. May it continue to grow & prosper! @MOFAKuwait

25 فبراير pic.twitter.com/HhRXlmCTSu — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) February 25, 2022

Kuwait on Friday celebrated its 61st National Day with special activities events across the country. Private institutions and Government buildings were illuminated with the colours of the Kuwaiti flag on Thursday night as families wandered through the marketplaces to enjoy the festivities. The national day marks the ascension of Sheikh Abdallah Al Salem Al Sabah to the throne in 1950. Considered by many to be the founder of modern Kuwait, he died in 1965. Kuwait was under British protection from 1899 until 1961, when Sheikh Abdallah negotiated his country’s ultimate independence and issued the first constitution, which allowed his country full authority over all of its borders.

Kuwait celebrates its independence on February 25 of each year and a day later on February 26, it celebrates its Liberation Day.