Xinhua

01st Feb, 2022. 07:24 pm

Bangladeshi exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in large exposition

DHAKA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Bangladeshi exporters have bagged spot orders worth 16 million U.S. dollars for export in the 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair 2022, which concluded on Monday.

The large annual commercial and trade event kicked off on Jan. 1 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, located in Purbachal on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the event virtually from her official residence in Dhaka and expressed her hope that the fair would well demonstrate the country’s potential to entrepreneurs, traders, industrialists, exporters, buyers and visitors.

The fair was cancelled last year due to severe fallouts of the COVID-19.

This year, 227 companies from 11 countries put on show a wide range of products including machinery, equipment and materials for agriculture and gardening, cosmetics, dairy products and electronic items, among others.

It was disclosed that the fair, visited by 2 million people, sold products worth 400 million takas (4.68 million dollars).

Also, 42 best-performing participants under 12 categories, 27 associate organizations and 10 officials were awarded at the concluding ceremony.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, officials said construction of the new exhibition centre by China State Construction Engineering Corporation was completed in time.

