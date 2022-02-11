Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 03:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Iran on its National Day

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 03:00 am
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh

BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Iran on its National Day

KARACHI: Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, congratulates Iran on its National Day, and wished for health, happiness and achievement of a bright future for the Iranians.

“Earnest congratulation to His Excellency Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the fellow citizens on the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran. On this occasion I wish for health, happiness and achievement of a bright future for the Iranians led by you and your supreme leader Ali Khamenei,” said BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh in his message on Twitter.

He also extended felicitations to His Excellency Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the people of Iran.

The anniversary of Iran’s 1979 revolution is commemorated every year on the 22nd day of the Persian month of Bahman.

Bahman 22 (Feb. 11) marks the end of the country’s Pahlavi dynasty’s 54-year rule and the installation of a theocratic form of government

Read More

12 hours ago
America’s distributing half of Afghanistan’s assets to its own citizens unfathomable: Munir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Munir Akram has said America’s...
1 day ago
Macedonian President reacts after a girl with Down syndrome gets bullied

After hearing that an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome had been bullied...
1 day ago
US silent on whether Macron's Russia visit helped ease Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON - The French president's visit to Russia this week drew a...
1 day ago
Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 111

ANTANANARIVO - Madagascar's death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai rose to 111...
1 day ago
Germany eyes easing Covid curbs, says infections peaking

BERLIN - Germany's surge in coronavirus infections is reaching its peak, Chancellor...
1 day ago
UK economy rebounds by record 7.5% from pandemic in 2021

LONDON - Britain's economy grew by a record 7.5 percent last year...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points Table 2022
3 mins ago
PSL points table 2022 after Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE: Islamabad United Sets 200-run target to Quetta Gladiators in the 18th...
Kanye West
13 mins ago
Kanye West and Julia Fox fight to keep their romance alive amidst their hectic schedules.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are battling to keep their romance alive...
Hareem Shah
15 mins ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral

Throwback when Pakistan’s famous Model and Tiktoker Hareem Shah, swimming video went...
Kim Kardashian
17 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is guarding her ‘crown’ as Kanye West’s dispute grows.

Kim Kardashian provides her fans Friday motivation by sharing an inspiring phrase...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600