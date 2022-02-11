BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Iran on its National Day

KARACHI: Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, congratulates Iran on its National Day, and wished for health, happiness and achievement of a bright future for the Iranians.

“Earnest congratulation to His Excellency Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the fellow citizens on the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran. On this occasion I wish for health, happiness and achievement of a bright future for the Iranians led by you and your supreme leader Ali Khamenei,” said BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh in his message on Twitter.

I extend my heartiest congratulations to His Excellency Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the great Iranian nation on the National Day of Iran 🇮🇷. We wish our Iranian brethren peace, prosperity and progress under the leadership of their supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.@HossainiSma@Iran_GOV pic.twitter.com/Yydopv0yfQ — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) February 12, 2022

He also extended felicitations to His Excellency Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the people of Iran.

The anniversary of Iran’s 1979 revolution is commemorated every year on the 22nd day of the Persian month of Bahman.

Bahman 22 (Feb. 11) marks the end of the country’s Pahlavi dynasty’s 54-year rule and the installation of a theocratic form of government