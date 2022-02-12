BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Japan on its National Foundation Day

KARACHI: Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, congratulates Japan on its National Foundation Day, and conveyed warm greetings to His Excellency Kishida Fumio and the entire nation.

“On the occasion of National Foundation Day of Japan, I would like to convey warm greetings to His Excellency Kishida Fumio and the entire nation. I highly appreciate the accomplishments your country has secured in World arena and wish for its further prosperity,” said BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh in his message on Twitter.

We, in Pakistan, appreciate the amazing achievements of 🇯🇵 in various fields, which have brought prosperity to this island nation.@kishida230 @JPN_PMO pic.twitter.com/fhjFbWYduM — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) February 12, 2022

Emperor Jimmu founded Japan on 11 February 660BC. National Foundation Day (Kenkokukinen-no-Hi) is an annual public holiday celebrating the achievements of Japan’s forebears who contributed to the dynamic blend of rich contemporary innovation and tradition Japan is known for today.