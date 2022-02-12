KARACHI: BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh , congratulates Japan on its National Foundation Day, and conveyed warm greetings to His Excellency Kishida Fumio and the entire nation.

“I congratulate His Excellency Kishida Fumio and the people of Japan as they celebrate their National Foundation Day. Japan has always been an advocate of strength, peace and harmony in the entire region and the world, I wish for its further development,” said BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh in her tweet.

Japan and Pakistan enjoy great ties & Japanese investment remains vital in the key manufacturing sectors of Pakistan. I wish the relations continue to grow and expand!

Emperor Jimmu founded Japan on 11 February 660BC. National Foundation Day (Kenkokukinen-no-Hi) is an annual public holiday celebrating the achievements of Japan’s forebears who contributed to the dynamic blend of rich contemporary innovation and tradition Japan is known for today.