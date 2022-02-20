Cambodia sends 8th batch of peacekeepers to the Central African Republic

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Sunday dispatched the eighth batch of 219 peacekeepers, including 28 women, to join a United Nations peacekeeping operation in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Speaking at the departure ceremony held at the Phnom Penh International Airport, Gen. Sem Sovanny, director-general of the National Center for Peacekeeping Forces, said the troops would substitute the seventh group of forces who had completed a one-year mission in the country.

The military engineering group would work on mine clearance and explosive ordnance disposal, as well as the construction of roads, bridges, campsites and wells, he said.

“It’s another pride for our nation and our troops, and again, it reflects Cambodia’s active contributions to maintaining peace and stability in conflict-torn countries,” he said.

Sovanny also advised them to strictly comply with UN rules and disciplines, the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces’ code of ethics, and the host country’s laws.

All of the peacekeepers had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had tested negative for the disease before their departure.

The Southeast Asian nation first sent troops overseas on UN peacekeeping missions in 2006. So far, the country has dispatched a total of more than 8,200 peacekeepers to join UN peacekeeping missions.