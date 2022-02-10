Cambodia to host ASEAN foreign ministers meeting next week

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Cambodia, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, will host the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) on Feb. 15-17 in Phnom Penh in a hybrid format, the country’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will chair the ministerial meeting, the ministry said in a statement.

“The AMM Retreat will follow-up on the leaders’ decisions from the 38th and the 39th ASEAN Summits, exchange views on how to further strengthen external relations with dialogue partners while maintaining and promoting ASEAN centrality, solidarity and unity, and discuss ways and means to collectively endeavour to build a more resilient, dynamic, peaceful and prosperous ASEAN community,” it said.

Regional and international issues of common interest and concern will also be discussed at the meeting, it added.

Sokhonn will brief the meeting on key deliverables to be achieved during Cambodia’s chairmanship in responding to the strategic challenges facing the region, including effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic and inclusive recovery process, geopolitical rivalries, existing traditional and non-traditional issues, and strengthening ASEAN’s cohesiveness, centrality and resilience, according to the statement.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.