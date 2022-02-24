Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

25th Feb, 2022. 12:41 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Canada imposes new tough sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

AFP News Agency

25th Feb, 2022. 12:41 am
Canada imposes new tough sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

OTTAWA, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday announced sanctions against 58 Russian individuals and entities in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which he called “a massive threat to security and peace around the world.”

And Canadian officials warned that more punitive measures would follow over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to mount a “special military operation” against Kyiv.

“Today in light of Russia’s reckless and dangerous military strike, we’re imposing further severe sanctions,” Trudeau told a news conference.

The sanctions will target members of the Russian elite and their families, security officials, the Wagner group — a shadowy Russia-linked private security firm — as well as Russian banks, he said.

Canada is also cancelling export permits for Russia, Trudeau added. Officials said those permits are for Can$700 million (US$550 million) worth of goods in mostly aerospace, information technology and mining.

And Ottawa said it has moved its diplomatic personnel out of Ukraine and into Poland for security reasons.

“President Putin’s brazen disregard for international law, democracy and human life are a massive threat to security and peace around the world,” Trudeau said, pledging to “punish Russia.”

In a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky moments before making his nationally televised address, Trudeau said he pledged Canada’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and right to self-determination.

Zelensky tweeted after the call about the need for “additional tough sanctions against Russia,” adding: “I count on leadership of Canada in this process!”

Trudeau took part in a morning meeting Thursday with other leaders of the G7 and NATO alliance.

Earlier this week, Ottawa imposed a ban on all commercial dealings with two pro-Russian separatist territories in Ukraine after Putin declared them independent.

The Canadian government had also already sanctioned Russian lawmakers, state-backed banks and banned Canadians from buying Russian sovereign debt.

Ottawa in recent years has sent military trainers to Ukraine that have instructed some 35,000 Ukrainian troops, according to Defense Minister Anita Anand.

It also recently sent lethal military weaponry to Kyiv.

Canada has a large Ukrainian diaspora, numbering more than 1.3 million.

Read More

1 hour ago
OSCE pulls foreign staff out of Ukraine

VIENNA, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in...
2 hours ago
Russia's 'tragic' invasion of Ukraine condemned by sporting world

PARIS, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - The sporting world roundly condemned Russia's invasion...
2 hours ago
World stocks plunge, oil tops $100 as Russia invades Ukraine

LONDON, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - Global equities tumbled on Thursday and oil...
3 hours ago
Egypt, GCC sign MoU on political consultations mechanism

CAIRO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Secretary-General...
5 hours ago
China to host international military medicine forum in March

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military will host the Seventh...
7 hours ago
Cambodian, Malaysian PMs vow to further enhance cooperation in the post-pandemic era

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

gangster's girlfriend
1 min ago
Jodie Bowie’s lavish lifestyle as a gangster’s girlfriend

A gangster's girlfriend who recruited her mother, father, and brother was so...
21 mins ago
The internet is perplexed by a woman’s seemingly strange pregnancy symptom

A pregnant woman described a strange pregnancy ailment that left her skin...
dinosaur demise
25 mins ago
A new study uncovers startling insights concerning dinosaur demise

So much for a spring rebirth. The notorious meteor that wiped out...
Bitcoin price
35 mins ago
Bitcoin price drops after Russia attacks Ukraine

Bitcoin plummeted below $35,000 early Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced...
Adsence Ad 300X600