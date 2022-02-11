Chairperson BOL Ayesha Shaikh Congratulated His Excellency Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Iran’s National Day

KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Media Group, Ayesha Shaikh, congratulates His Excellency Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Iran’s National Day, and wished for the progress and development of the Iranians.

“On the National Day of Islamic Republic of Iran, I would like to congratulate His Excellency Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and wish for further success and well-being in implementing his noble goals and initiatives for the people of Iran,” said BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh in her tweet.

The anniversary of Iran’s 1979 revolution is commemorated every year on the 22nd day of the Persian month of Bahman.

Bahman 22 (Feb. 11) marks the end of the country’s Pahlavi dynasty’s 54-year rule and the installation of a theocratic form of government