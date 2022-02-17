China in talks with CPTPP members over accession procedures: MOC

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — China is in the process of contacting and negotiating with members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) regarding the accession procedures, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

“China is ready to make efforts to fully meet the CPTPP rules and standards through reforms,” said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.

The ministry also made commitments to high-level openness in market access that will exceed China’s practices in existing pacts, so as to provide members with market access opportunities with huge commercial benefits.

Aligning with high-standard international economic and trade rules, China officially filed an application to join the CPTPP last year.

Earlier this month, Chinese customs said it will trial some of the rules of the CPTPP in several of China’s pilot free-trade zones.