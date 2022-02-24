Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

24th Feb, 2022. 09:23 pm
China to host international military medicine forum in March

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — The Chinese military will host the Seventh Great Wall International Military Medicine Forum in Beijing from March 24 to 27, a military spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Military medical experts from more than 10 countries, including Russia, Serbia and Pakistan, as well as from the International Committee of the Red Cross, have been invited to attend the forum, to be held both online and offline, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense.

The forum will include five sub-forums focusing on topics such as frontier treatment on the battlefield, new infectious diseases prevention and control, and international emergency disaster relief, according to Tan.

