China urges Australia to stop making provocations: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) — A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged Australia to stop engaging in provocations against China.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to the latest comments made by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who denied that an Australian plane had “come too close” to a Chinese naval vessel.

Wang said that the Australian P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft approached the airspace over the Chinese PLA naval fleet on Thursday, coming within 4 kilometres and casting sonar buoys around the vessel, as per the account released by China’s Ministry of National Defense.

“During the whole process of the encounter with the Australian military aircraft, the Chinese vessel maintained safe, standardized and professional operation in accordance with relevant international laws and practices,” the spokesperson said.

He pointed out that Australia has used surveillance planes to engage in provocative actions against China on many occasions.

“Last November, an Australian military aircraft entered China’s airspace over the Xisha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government, which seriously undermined China’s sovereignty,” he said.

“We firmly oppose these actions by Australia, and urge it to reflect upon itself, refrain from spreading disinformation about China and making provocations,” Wang added.