Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:12 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

China urges Australia to stop making provocations: spokesperson

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:12 pm
China urges Australia to stop making provocations: spokesperson

Google

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) — A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged Australia to stop engaging in provocations against China.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to the latest comments made by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who denied that an Australian plane had “come too close” to a Chinese naval vessel.

Wang said that the Australian P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft approached the airspace over the Chinese PLA naval fleet on Thursday, coming within 4 kilometres and casting sonar buoys around the vessel, as per the account released by China’s Ministry of National Defense.

“During the whole process of the encounter with the Australian military aircraft, the Chinese vessel maintained safe, standardized and professional operation in accordance with relevant international laws and practices,” the spokesperson said.

He pointed out that Australia has used surveillance planes to engage in provocative actions against China on many occasions.

“Last November, an Australian military aircraft entered China’s airspace over the Xisha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government, which seriously undermined China’s sovereignty,” he said.

“We firmly oppose these actions by Australia, and urge it to reflect upon itself, refrain from spreading disinformation about China and making provocations,” Wang added.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY - A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck western Guatemala early Wednesday...
3 hours ago
Israel discovers 1,500-year-old marble church pillar

JERUSALEM - An ancient marble pillar, dated at about 1,500 years old,...
4 hours ago
China, Russia arming Myanmar junta: UN rights expert

GENEVA - UN Security Council members China and Russia, as well as...
4 hours ago
19 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

SUVA - Fiji reported on Tuesday five more deaths from leptospirosis, bringing...
4 hours ago
Landmine kills four security personnel in central Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria - Four security personnel were killed and one critically injured...
5 hours ago
Firing Hong Kong domestic workers with coronavirus 'immoral': consul

MANILA: The Philippines' top diplomat in Hong Kong said Tuesday it was...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pregnant
2 mins ago
Viral: Pregnant Woman grooves to Alia’s Dholida song, Shows off Her Baby Bump

Abbey can be seen dancing to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Dholida while...
Mahhi Vij
6 mins ago
Mahhi Vij shares throwback photo of her Christian wedding with Jay

The prominent television pair Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are celebrating a...
13 mins ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...
16 mins ago
Ravi City project may be included in CPEC, CEO tells US envoy

US Consul for Commercial Affairs John Coronado called on CEO of Ravi...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600