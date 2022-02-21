Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Feb, 2022. 08:28 pm
China urges Australia to stop spreading disinformation: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) — China on Monday refuted Australia’s allegation that a Chinese naval vessel pointed a laser at an Australian defense plane last Thursday, urging the Australian side to stop spreading disinformation about China.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

The information released by the Australian side was found to be untrue after checking with relevant Chinese authorities, the spokesperson noted, adding that the Chinese vessels were navigating normally in the high seas in line with international law and practice, which is totally legitimate and lawful.

“We urge the Australian side to respect the legitimate rights of Chinese vessels in relevant waters in accordance with international law and stop maliciously spreading disinformation about China,” Wang said.

