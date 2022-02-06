Chinese, Argentine presidents announce the launch of Year of Friendly Cooperation: joint statement

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Argentina, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez have announced the launch of the Year of Friendly Cooperation, according to a joint statement issued Sunday after a meeting between the two presidents.

At China’s invitation, Fernandez is paying a visit to China during which he attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

The two countries will carry out a series of activities throughout the year to continuously enhance mutual understanding and friendship between their people and deepen exchanges and cooperation at the local level, said the statement.

The meeting between Xi and Fernandez was warm, friendly and productive, during which the two heads of state exchanged views on bilateral ties and issues of common concern, the statement said, adding that the two sides reviewed the development achievements of bilateral relations since China and Argentina established diplomatic ties, and spoke highly of the sustained and in-depth development of bilateral relations.

The two heads of state have agreed that under the framework of celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the two countries will continue to enhance mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and deepen the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership, said the statement.

China and Argentina reiterate their continuous firm support for each other on issues concerning their respective sovereign interests, it said.

Argentina reaffirms its adherence to the one-China principle, whereas China reaffirms its support for Argentina’s demand for the full exercise of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands and its support for an early resumption of negotiations in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions for a peaceful settlement of the dispute, said the statement.

Xi and Fernandez have spoken highly of bilateral cooperation on public health under the framework of jointly fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, as both heads of state believe it has deepened bilateral ties, it said. According to the statement, China and Argentina agree to carry on with close communication and coordination in international affairs and safeguard the overall interests of the two countries and other developing countries.

Argentina supports the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, said the statement, adding the two sides stress the importance of implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development amid the pandemic.

The two sides agree on the significance of the Group of 20 as the main forum for international economic cooperation, and agree to continue to strengthen coordination in such areas of common concern as health, finance and trade, it said.

China congratulates Argentina on its succession to the rotating presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and stands ready to actively support Argentina in fulfilling its duties, said the statement, adding that China appreciates Argentina’s important role in regional affairs and its efforts to promote regional integration and expand cooperation with other regions.

Speaking highly of the success of the Third Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum, the two sides pledge to jointly and continuously deepen China-Latin America relations in the new era featuring equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and tangible benefits for the people, said the statement.