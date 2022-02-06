Chinese FM reaffirms commitment to supporting UN

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday met with visiting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Beijing and reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting the core role of the UN in international affairs.

Guterres made a trip to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which reflects the support of the UN for the Beijing Winter Olympics and the importance it attaches to the cooperation with China, Wang said.

He said it is believed that thanks to efforts made by all parties, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a complete success, and China will fulfil its solemn promise of presenting a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Games to the world.

Guterres appreciated China’s long-term vital role in upholding multilateralism, participating in peacekeeping, and promoting development. He said the UN supports the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping and is willing to cooperate with China in this regard.

Wang noted that China has always advocated the practice of true multilateralism, and believes there is only one system in the world, that is the international system with the UN at its core, and there is only one set of rules, that is the basic norms governing international relations based on the UN Charter.

China firmly supports the UN in playing the core role in international affairs, Wang said.

He said China is willing to strengthen cooperation on the global development with the UN and promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative.