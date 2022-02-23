Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Feb, 2022. 04:55 pm
Cooking oil plant resumes production

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan – A cooking oil plant that had been badly damaged during decades of war in the northern Mazar-i-Sharif city has resumed production, state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported on Wednesday.

“We have resumed production of cooking oil in the factory with the support of the finance ministry and hiring 100 workers to produce one ton of cooking oil per day,” an unnamed official of the factory was quoted as saying.

Rizwanullah Asas, an official of the finance ministry, said the Taliban-run administration has been working to rebuild and reactivate the destroyed and sick industrial units to stabilize local economy and create jobs.

Afghanistan’s new government reactivated the country’s state-owned bread factory central silo in Kabul on Sunday, which hired more than 100 persons including a dozen women to produce bread and cakes for the local market.

