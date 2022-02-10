Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Feb, 2022. 10:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

European ministers vow to support other countries with COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Feb, 2022. 10:03 pm
European ministers vow to support other countries with COVID-19 vaccines

Google

PARIS, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — European foreign ministers and health ministers met on Wednesday in Lyon, France, pledging to support other countries with COVID-19 vaccines and access to medical facilities and professionals.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said the bloc has shared 407.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines mainly via the COVAX Initiative, a global vaccine sharing mechanism.

“We need to go beyond vaccines,” she said, noting that 46 billion euros of financial support have been sent to help 130 countries to recover from COVID-19.

The senior officials highlighted the European Union (EU’s) coordination in international health solidarity to strengthen the health systems and security in low- and middle-income countries with technology transfers.

They voiced the hope that the meeting with the African Union on Feb. 17-18 in Brussels will strengthen their partnership.

The meeting also underlined the role of European and international health institutions during the pandemic.

“Health and well-being go together. Europeans must have strong words and actions towards One Health,” French Health Minister Oliver Veran said.

 

Read More

57 mins ago
Cambodia to host ASEAN foreign ministers meeting next week

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia, the chair of the Association...
1 hour ago
Cash, drugs and keys recovered from Prince Harry's ex girlfriend's house

Prince Harry dated Cressida Bonas before marrying American actress Meghan Markle. After...
1 hour ago
Leonardo DiCaprio along with Girlfriend and Tobey Maguire partied with a group of girls at the Bar

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio Camila Morrone partied with a group of...
1 hour ago
The U.S. shirks responsibility for Starlink satellites' activities: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States shirks its responsibility and...
1 hour ago
Robert Pattinson talks about his girlfriend's unexpected encounter

At his home, Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse had an unexpected encounter...
2 hours ago
Feature: the Philippines expects foreign tourists after two-year restrictions

MANILA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- May Retiro, a hotel worker in a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points table after Multan Vs Peshawar Match
5 mins ago
PSL Points table 2022 after Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi – Match 16

PSL  Points Table: Match played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi of...
China rolls out measures for green-oriented transition mechanism of energy
22 mins ago
China rolls out measures for green-oriented transition mechanism of energy

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out policies and measures...
27 mins ago
Marriyum flays Imran Khan for distributing performance certificates among ministers

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed Imran Khan’s performance certificates to...
Faysal Quraishi congratulates Aamir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah
43 mins ago
Faysal Quraishi congratulates Aamir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah

Actor and host Faysal Quraishi sends his best wishes and prayers to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600