Feature: Afghan doctor expects more women to return to work

KABUL, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — “Women are active in the health sector and are working in hospitals, just like before. I am sure women will return to work in other spheres including the economy, law and literature soon,” said Malalai Rahim Faizi.

As a gynaecologist, Faizi was appointed physician-in-chief of Afghanistan’s biggest maternity hospital two weeks ago. She is the first female doctor appointed to such a post since the Taliban’s takeover in August last year.

After forcing the evacuation of U.S.-led troops in late August 2021, the administration has ordered female government workers to stay home, except for those in the health sector and some teachers. Public universities are closed, and girls may not attend school beyond seventh grade.

Colleges and universities are scheduled to reopen soon, and some sources have reported that girls will be able to stay in school until 12th grade when the new school year starts in March.

Nothing has been said about if or when female civil servants can return to work. Women who worked for the previous government in the departments of the interior and defense, and some who worked in foreign ministries, must stay home until further notice. According to officials, female employees of the former government continue to receive their salaries while they are at home.

“I am optimistic. About 95 percent of our medical staff are women and they continue to work as usual under the new administration. The Taliban has made no changes,” Faizi told Xinhua. “The Malalai Zizhanton Hospital has 350 beds, all provided without charge. Around 2,500 mothers give birth here each month.”

“I am honoured that the authorities put their trust in me to serve my people at this critical time,” she added.

Salaries at the hospital have been paid by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the past two months. The ICRC also provides medicines and medical equipment to another nine hospitals in Kabul.

“It is natural to face problems as the government has changed. It was a major political change, but the problems are gradually being solved,” Faizi said.

“I am hopeful about the future. Experts, skilled workers and professionals, especially women, should return to their jobs in different sectors to move the country towards development and prosperity,” she added.