Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Feb, 2022. 07:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Feature: the Philippines expects foreign tourists after two-year restrictions

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Feb, 2022. 07:41 pm
Feature: the Philippines expects foreign tourists after two-year restrictions

Google

MANILA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — May Retiro, a hotel worker in a Boracay Island resort in the central Philippines, found her life full of hopes again after the government decided to lift a nearly two-year ban on foreign visitors.

“I am very happy that we allow foreign tourists to revisit us after almost two years. It means that hotels can hire more workers again,” Retiro told Xinhua by phone.

Starting Thursday, the Southeast Asian country allows the entry of fully vaccinated travellers from 157 visa-free countries and regions after nearly two years of a travel ban to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Beaches with sunshine in the archipelago are now awaiting foreign visitors.

Still, the Philippine government requires the coming foreign tourists to present proof of complete vaccination, a negative RT-PCR test at least 48 hours before their departure, a return ticket, and a passport valid for six months.

The pandemic has badly hit the tourism sector in the Philippines, forcing hotels and airlines to lay off staff. Philippine Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat said the pandemic affected almost 1.1 million workers in the tourism industry across the country.

Retiro is lucky enough to keep her job. According to her, the hotel maintained a few staff when there were no tourists to the island and gradually re-hired more when the coronavirus restrictions eased.

“We are ready to welcome foreign tourists again,” Puyat said on Thursday in a televised press conference, adding the Department of Tourism has been preparing for the return of foreign tourists.

She said more than 200 tourists, mainly from the United States, Indonesia, Japan and Malaysia, are expected to land on the first day of the Philippines reopening its borders to foreign visitors.

“We are looking at tourists from our neighbouring Asian countries,” Puyat said, expressing hope that foreign traveler arrivals will sustain through this year.

“With the domestic tourism and the reopening of the Philippines to foreign tourists, we hope that more workers will get their jobs back,” the secretary added, noting that her department will make sure hospitality workers will get vaccinated.

According to Puyat, Boracay island remains the top tourist attraction in the country. Other popular destinations for foreign tourists include beaches and diving sites in Bohol, Palawan, Batangas, Baguio city and the Ilocos region in the northern Philippines.

“We mapped out a travel circuit that caters to all kinds of tourists, usually open air and open space,” Puyat said.

The circuit includes 70 destinations across the country that offer culinary tourism, wellness activities such as bike and motorcycle tourism, farm and agri-tourism, mountain climbing and diving, Puyat added.

Although not on the visa-free list, China is among the top sources of international tourists to the Philippines. “We look forward to having them again in our hotel,” Retiro said.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
After business Kim Kardashian is ready to take the legal world by storm

Kim Kardashian is ready to pursue her dream of becoming an attorney,...
2 hours ago
Britney Spears is blossoming in her recent found freedom

Britney Spears is reveling in her newfound freedom in a new dance...
3 hours ago
Humanitarian crisis feared as cyclone kills 21 in Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO - Cyclone Batsirai swept out of Madagascar on Monday after killing...
4 hours ago
New Zealand's anti-vaccine mandate protest continues

WELLINGTON - The New Zealand police have arrested dozens of people since...
4 hours ago
Swiss eye tobacco advertising clampdown

GENEVA - The Swiss will vote Sunday on whether to tighten their...
4 hours ago
Infections

TOKYO - The head of the Japanese government's coronavirus advisory panel Thursday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Desi Dadi
4 mins ago
Watch video: Desi Dadi dances on “Teri Baaton Mein” and gets netizens’ love

Desi Dadi Ravi Bala Sharma is a YouTube celebrity whose dance to...
Yamaha
10 mins ago
Yamaha Announces Huge Price Increase, All Bikes to Over Rs. 200,000

Yamaha Announces Huge Price Increase After  two months of silence, Yamaha has...
11 mins ago
Punjab Law Minister Basharat reviews TORs for police reforms

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday chaired a meeting of...
iPhone SE 2022
15 mins ago
Apple will Launch iPhone SE 2022 and M2-Powered MacBook Pro on March 8th

Apple is expected to have its first launch event of the year...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600