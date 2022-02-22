Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 11:22 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Female representation on boards of FTSE 100 companies close to 40 pct: report

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 11:22 pm
Female representation on boards of FTSE 100 companies close to 40 pct: report

Google

LONDON, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) — The number of women represented on the boards of FTSE (Financial Times Stock Exchange) 100-level companies is approaching 40 percent, a report published by the United Kingdom’s (UK) Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) revealed on Tuesday.

The number, the highest ever level in the country, compares with just 12.5 percent recorded ten years ago.

It means the UK is now second in international rankings for women’s representation on company boards, trailing France, which has 43.8 percent of women in businesses listed on the benchmark French stock market index CAC. Norway’s OBX (Oslo Stock Exchange) is third at 38.2 percent.

“Today’s findings demonstrate a major sea-change in attitudes to getting women leaders to the top table of business in the UK, with women’s board representation increasing in 2021 across the FTSE 100 (39.1 percent), FTSE 250 (36.8 percent) and FTSE 350 (37.6 percent),” the BEIS said.

The number of women in chair roles across the FTSE 350 rose to 48 from 39 in 2020, the report said.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK government’s secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, said: “UK businesses have made enormous progress in recent years to ensure that everyone, whatever their background, can succeed on merit. Today’s findings highlight this with more women at the top table of Britain’s biggest companies than ever before.”

But the review also highlights areas where there is still more to do. It cites only one in three leadership roles held by women, with only around 25 percent of all executive committee roles held by women, and very few women in chief executive officer (CEO) roles.

 

Read More

6 hours ago
Earthquake strikes in Birmingham

Birmingham - The British Geological Survey (BGS) reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake...
6 hours ago
Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY - A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck western Guatemala early Wednesday...
7 hours ago
Israel discovers 1,500-year-old marble church pillar

JERUSALEM - An ancient marble pillar, dated at about 1,500 years old,...
7 hours ago
China, Russia arming Myanmar junta: UN rights expert

GENEVA - UN Security Council members China and Russia, as well as...
7 hours ago
19 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

SUVA - Fiji reported on Tuesday five more deaths from leptospirosis, bringing...
7 hours ago
Landmine kills four security personnel in central Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria - Four security personnel were killed and one critically injured...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pregnant Woman
16 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Pregnant Woman Flaunts Baby Bump, Dances to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Dholida

Viral Video : Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is generating a lot...
32 mins ago
Wife of Dr Asim set to be named as Executive Director of Sindh Higher Education Commission

KARACHI: Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) will conduct an interview on the...
Prince Andrew
1 hour ago
According to a TV host, Prince Andrew makes the United Kingdom a “laughingstock” around the world

According to TV presenter Jeremy Vine, Prince Andrew, who struck an out-of-court...
Prince Harry
1 hour ago
Even in the face of criticism, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew may retain their Duke titles

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who have been nominated as Counsellors of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600