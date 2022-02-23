Florida Blue Alert issued by officials for a registered sex offender accused of killing a deputy

Police in Florida are looking for a 33-year-old man suspected of hurting a deputy.

Gregory Ryan Miedema was placed under a Florida Blue Alert overnight. According to FOX 30, a Taylor County deputy near the state’s Big Bend area was shot many times and was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Miedema is a state-registered sex offender. According to state records, his last name address was in Fort Myers. He was found guilty of sex charges while serving in the military in 2011.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top on U.S. 19 South Deer Run Road in Perry, Florida, according to the FDLE.

He could be driving a 200 gold Chrysler Sebring with the Florida licence plate Y78TKU. According to officials, the vehicle has a dark-colored convertible top.

The statewide alert is a notification system that has been in place for more than a decade to notify the public when a law enforcement officer is critically injured, killed, or goes missing while on duty.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 850-584-2429 or dial 911. Do not approach him if you see him.