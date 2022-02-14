Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:02 pm
For the first time, Saudi Arabia celebrates valentine’s day and make it legal

In Saudi Arabia, Valentine’s Day, which was long considered forbidden, has recently been legal in the country. Now people can celebrate it.

According to the Middle East Monitor, celebrating this day was once considered against Islamic law. And everybody who disobeyed it had been detained. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is the first country in the world to formally celebrate Valentine’s Day. Allowing individuals to order flowers, chocolates, and make reservations at restaurants.

Sheikh Ahmed Qasim Al-Ghamdi, former president of Makkah’s CPVPV (Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice), informed the media that Valentine’s Day does not contradict Islam’s teachings. He also added to the discussion by adding that celebrating is a type of love that anyone can participate in.

Arab News, a well-known Saudi Arabian newspaper, Arab News, published an article highlighting Saudi Arabia’s preparations for this day. There are also gift guides and restaurants where you can dine.

