Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

08th Feb, 2022. 04:28 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

France to scrap Covid test rule for vaccinated travellers

AFP News Agency

08th Feb, 2022. 04:28 pm
france

PARIS: France will soon drop its requirement of a negative Covid test for vaccinated travellers from outside the European Union, as daily infection numbers continue to fall, Europe Minister Clement Beaune said Tuesday.

“We again required tests in December over the Omicron variant. In the coming days we will announce that tests are no longer needed for vaccinated people,” Beaune told France 2 television.

Currently anyone coming from outside the EU, including Britain, has to show a negative test result from the previous 48 hours, regardless of vaccination status.

“This week there will probably be a new European protocol for vaccinated people arriving from outside the EU, with eased measures,” he added.

EU members agreed on January 25 to better coordinate their travel rules, in particular for people crossing borders within the bloc.

The Omicron surge prompted Italy and Denmark, for example, to impose recent negative test requirements for entry by fellow EU residents as well as vaccination proof, a tightening of the rules that irritated officials in Brussels.

French authorities began lifting a series of Covid restrictions this month, with nightclubs set to reopen from February 16 and standing areas once again authorised for concerts and sporting events as well as bars.

The country recorded 46,001 Covid cases on Monday, a sharp drop from the record of just under 465,000 infections in mid-January.

Read More

3 hours ago
Pakistan confirms 2,799 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday confirmed 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37...
3 hours ago
Russia's daily COVID-19 cases drop for 1st time in nearly one month

MOSCOW - Russia registered 171,905 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24...
4 hours ago
India reports 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 42,339,611

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,339,611 on Tuesday with...
4 hours ago
New highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

BEIJING - Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test...
4 hours ago
S.Korea reports 36,719 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea recorded 36,719 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
4 hours ago
Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia on Tuesday confirmed 1,100 new COVID-19 cases over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

GBP TO PKR
7 seconds ago
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 8th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
EUR TO PKR
4 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 8th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
KWD TO PKR
6 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 8th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
TRY to PKR
9 mins ago
TRY TO PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 8th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600