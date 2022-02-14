Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:59 pm
Fulbright Scholarship Program 2023: All You Need to Know About

The US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has encouraged Pakistani students to apply for the Fulbright Scholarship Program in 2023.

The US Department of State funds the Fulbright Masters and Ph.D. programmes, which include tuition, needed texts, travel, a living stipend, and health insurance.

Applications are accepted for all areas except clinical medicine, according to an official statement, and persons working in energy, water, agriculture, health, education, social sciences, and the environment are highly urged to apply.

All applicants, however, must take the Graduate Record Examination (GRE General).

“Under the new scoring system, minimum scores of 138 in the verbal and 136 in the quantitative parts are necessary,” the announcement stated. Applicants must also be highly fluent in both spoken and written English. All shortlisted candidates will be required to take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).”

Women, persons from rural and underserved areas such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and those with impairments are also strongly urged to apply.

The deadline for the submission of applications is 11 May 2022.

Who Can Apply

Students who are Pakistani or AJK residents and are committed to returning to and serving Pakistan are eligible to apply. They must hold a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree combination (16 years of formal education). Similarly, Ph.D. candidates must hold a Master’s, M.Phil., or comparable degree (18 years of formal education) from an approved university.

How to Apply

A comprehensive application package includes the following items:

A form of application
Three letters of recommendation
Report on GRE scores
Scanned transcripts, containing an explanation of the grading scale used by the university that awarded the degree.
Although HEC-attested documents are preferred, degree and transcripts attested by the granting authorities are also acceptable.

The USEFP has said that incomplete submissions will be rejected. Furthermore, only submissions submitted online will be accepted.

