Global investors are putting more money into the Chinese stock market: CNBC

NEW YORK, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Data has shown that international investors are putting more money into the Chinese stock market, according to a recent report by U.S. news media CNBC.

Stock funds in the Chinese mainland “saw net inflows of 16.6 billion U.S. dollars in January … the fourth time since the pandemic that monthly inflows have exceeded 10 billion dollars,” said the report published Wednesday, citing data from research firm EPFR Global.

“Investor interest in China has actually strengthened coming into the fourth quarter of last year,” Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR, was quoted as saying by the report.

“The driver there I think is a perception — especially among institutional investors — that in the emerging markets space, China is, for a variety of reasons, something of a safe play this year,” Brandt said.

China has also become “a good contrarian play” this year, the CNBC report said, adding some leading global investment management firms have recommended stocks in the Chinese mainland in their reports released over the last few weeks.