Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:30 pm
Hijab Row: Why is Sherni trending on Twitter amid Hijab Controversy? 

Sherni

Sherni : Since the last several days, social media sites have been inundated with hundreds of responses in response to the boiling debate about Hijab, Saffron, and Blue scarves. The Hijab controversy in India is heating up as Hindu students continue to oppose Muslim classmates wearing hijab on campus. Young Muslim students, on the other hand, refuse to give up and continue to fight for their fundamental rights.

In this regard, a video of a Muslim girl fighting against a Hindu extremist crowd went viral on social media. The young Muslim girl was on her way to college in Karnataka when Hindu-right students began heckling her. They also waved saffron blankets antagonizingly.

The girl first disregarded the throng, but the mob continued to yell anti-her insults. While the group appeared scary, the brave girl responded to their slogans with “Allahu Akbar.”

The lonely girl keeps walking despite the Hindu students chasing her and yelling “Jai Shri Ram!” She soon lost her temper, raised her right arm, and yelled Allah o Akbar – Allah is Great.

The video has received a lot of attention on Twitter, with the hashtag #Sherni.

Ladki hoon lad sakhthi hoon, perfect example #sherni #AbvpTerrorismInKarnataka”, Maheboob Shaik, a Twitter user said, using #Sherni

Using the trending hash tag, another user referred lynching of Muslim and Dalit youths in BJP ruled states and wrote:

“This is called valour; Not attacking or lynching anyone in mob but standing against hundred of goons.”

Deccan Digest, one of the leading news portals of Karnataka, tagged the video and wrote:

“Those 20 Seconds of Strength, Courage and resolve when the #MandyaHijabiTigress parked her bike and walked calmly, staring the Mob in their Eyes. #goosebumps!! #Sherni #hijab.”

“A young student in a #Hijab being chased by Jai Shri Ram slogan shouting men in Karntka. This is just horrible. This is what bigotry does to a nation, We’ve gone from being a civilized country to a barbaric one pretty quickly. Shameful”, anothet user wrote on Twitter.

