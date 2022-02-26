In a policy reversal, Germany will send anti-tank weapons and missiles to Ukraine

Germany dramatically increased its support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia on Saturday, approving weapons deliveries to Kyiv in a policy U-turn and agreeing to limit Moscow’s access to the SWIFT interbank system.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a watershed moment in history. It jeopardises our entire postwar order “Chancellor Olaf Scholz said as his government approved the shipment of a large number of lethal weapons to Ukraine.

“In this situation, it is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in its defence against Vladimir Putin’s invading army,” said Scholz, stressing that Germany “stands closely by Ukraine’s side”.

In a shift from its longstanding policy of banning weapons exports to conflict zones, Berlin is opening up its Bundeswehr store, pledging to transfer 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” class surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.

It also finally approved the deliveries of 400 anti-tank rocket launchers via the Netherlands to Ukraine on Saturday.

The Netherlands had purchased the anti-tank launchers from Berlin, and the Hague needed Germany’s permission to hand them over to Kyiv.

Similarly, Estonia’s weeks-long request for the transfer to Ukraine of eight old Howitzers purchased from ex-communist East Germany was approved.

Aside from the weapons, 14 armoured vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine, where they will “serve for the protection of personnel, possibly for evacuation purposes,” according to a government source.

According to the source, up to 10,000 tonnes of fuel will be sent through Poland to Ukraine, and other “possible support services are now being investigated.”

Fighting for ‘our freedom’

Kyiv has been pleading with Germany for weeks to send armaments to help repel a Russian invasion.

According to AFP, Ukraine’s wish list included mid-range anti-aircraft rocket systems, anti-drone rifles, microwave destruction systems, and munitions.

Berlin’s obstinate refusal to approve weapons deliveries until now, as well as a previous decision to send only 5,000 helmets, had sparked outrage and mockery.

As he arrived in Berlin for talks with Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki became the latest leader to criticise Berlin over its stance on weapons exports.

“How many helmets are there? That has to be some sort of joke. There must be genuine assistance… weapons, for example “he said, emphasising that Ukraine is fighting for more than just itself.

“They, too, are fighting for us. For our liberty and sovereignty. So that we don’t end up being the last in line, “He stated.

Morawiecki had also expressed his displeasure with Berlin for taking so long to agree on “crushing” sanctions, such as barring Russia from the SWIFT system, which banks rely on to transfer money.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner stated bluntly earlier this week that the suspension of SWIFT “would mean that there is a high risk that Germany will no longer receive gas, raw material supplies from Russia.”

Lindner told German public television that he was “open” to including SWIFT “in the course of possible further toughening of sanctions,” but that allies would “have to be aware of the consequences.”

However, as pressure from allies grew, Berlin stated that it was now working on excluding Russia from the system in a “targeted and functional” manner.

“At the same time, we are working urgently to limit the collateral damage from an exclusion from SWIFT so that (the measure) reaches the right people,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a joint statement.