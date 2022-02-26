Adsence Ad 160X600
In a video message, Ukraine’s President expresses his support for peace talks proposals
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Turkey and Azerbaijan’s proposals to hold peace talks with Russia, citing his conversation with Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi as critical to agreements for increased international support for Ukraine.
“We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country,” Zelensky said in a short video message, adding his country was currently lacking oil and oil products.
