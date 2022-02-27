Indonesia to welcome international travellers quarantine-free in Bali from March 14

JAKARTA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — The Indonesian government will conduct a trial on receiving international travelers without quarantine in the country’s resort island of Bali beginning March 14 under certain conditions, a senior minister said on Sunday.

The trial may be launched before March 14 if the government sees positive development in the next one week for the continued downward trend in the COVID-19 cases in Bali, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan told a virtual press conference.

Foreign visitors have to show proofs of hotel booking payments for at least four days if they want to enter Bali, while Indonesians who arrive in the holiday island from abroad are required to show proofs of domicile in the Goddess island, said Panjaitan, who is also coordinator of the public mobility restrictions (PPKM) policy for Java and Bali.

The international travelers who want to enter Bali should have been fully vaccinated or received booster jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, besides conducting entry PCR tests and waiting at hotels for negative test results, he said.

“If the tests show negative results, the international travelers are allowed to do other activities under health protocols,” the Indonesian official said, adding that they should also carry out PCR tests again on the third day at their hotels.

In addition, the requirement to have a guarantor sponsor for tourist e-visa requests will be revoked because it is considered burdensome for foreign tourists, he said.

He pointed out that Bali was chosen as the pilot project location because the rate of two-dose vaccination in the province is higher than in other provinces. If the trial in Bali is successful, the government will expand the non-quarantine policy across Indonesia on April 1, or sooner.