Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

28th Feb, 2022. 01:09 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Indonesia to welcome international travellers quarantine-free in Bali from March 14

Xinhua Xinhua

28th Feb, 2022. 01:09 am
Indonesia to welcome international travellers quarantine-free in Bali from March 14

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

JAKARTA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — The Indonesian government will conduct a trial on receiving international travelers without quarantine in the country’s resort island of Bali beginning March 14 under certain conditions, a senior minister said on Sunday.

The trial may be launched before March 14 if the government sees positive development in the next one week for the continued downward trend in the COVID-19 cases in Bali, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan told a virtual press conference.

Foreign visitors have to show proofs of hotel booking payments for at least four days if they want to enter Bali, while Indonesians who arrive in the holiday island from abroad are required to show proofs of domicile in the Goddess island, said Panjaitan, who is also coordinator of the public mobility restrictions (PPKM) policy for Java and Bali.

The international travelers who want to enter Bali should have been fully vaccinated or received booster jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, besides conducting entry PCR tests and waiting at hotels for negative test results, he said.

“If the tests show negative results, the international travelers are allowed to do other activities under health protocols,” the Indonesian official said, adding that they should also carry out PCR tests again on the third day at their hotels.

In addition, the requirement to have a guarantor sponsor for tourist e-visa requests will be revoked because it is considered burdensome for foreign tourists, he said.

He pointed out that Bali was chosen as the pilot project location because the rate of two-dose vaccination in the province is higher than in other provinces. If the trial in Bali is successful, the government will expand the non-quarantine policy across Indonesia on April 1, or sooner.

Read More

5 hours ago
Russia closes skies to Baltic states, Slovenia

MOSCOW, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Russia has closed its airspace for planes...
5 hours ago
Feature: Egypt's Aswan film festival supports women with over 50 films from 40 countries

ASWAN, Egypt, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's glamorous city of Aswan by...
7 hours ago
A former Miss Grand Anastasia Lenna Ukraine has joined the fight against the Russian invasion

A former Miss Grand Ukraine has reportedly exchanged her high heels for...
8 hours ago
Who is Ghost of Kyiv ? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets

While Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, the urban legend of...
8 hours ago
What is SWIFT and why were some Russian banks excluded from it?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in sanctions and calls to cut...
8 hours ago
Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy? The most vulnerable president in Europe?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took office in 2019, with no prior political...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Iran urges "political decisions" by West in Vienna talks
10 mins ago
Iran urges “political decisions” by West in Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on...
India
23 mins ago
Ind vs SL: India wins their 12th T20I match in a row

DHARAMSALA: India whitewashed Sri Lanka in the three-match series on Sunday, with...
Thai Smile Airways to resume direct flights to Cambodia's Siem Reap after long hiatus
31 mins ago
Thai Smile Airways to resume direct flights to Cambodia’s Siem Reap after long hiatus

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Thai Smile Airways will relaunch its...
37 mins ago
 Balochistan govt, UNICEF launch school enrollment campaign in province

Balochistan government in collaboration with UNICEF launched a school admission campaign across...
Adsence Ad 300X600