International flights to remain suspended in India until further orders

NEW DELHI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until further orders, officials said Monday.

According to a circular issued by the country’s civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday, the restriction shall not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

“The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till further orders,” said the notice issued by DGCA. “However, flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected.”

Commercial flights were suspended when the country imposed a complete nationwide lockdown late in March 2020 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic flights resumed operations in India on May 25, 2020, after nearly two months of suspension while international flights continue to remain suspended.

However, Indian authorities have been operating special international flights since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with select countries since July last year.