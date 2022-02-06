Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

06th Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
Iran highlights cautious optimism, urges commitments balance in Vienna nuke talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — An Iranian top security official on Sunday underlined cautious optimism about the progress in the Vienna talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, calling for a “balance” in the parties’ commitments.

“Despite the limited progress in the Vienna talks, we are still far from achieving the necessary balance in the commitments of the parties,” Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani tweeted.

“Political decisions in Washington are requirements for the balance of commitments to reach a good agreement,” he noted.

Iran and world powers signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in July 2015. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties to revive the pact.

The U.S. government announced on Friday that it was waiving sanctions on Iran’s civilian nuclear program, which allows international nuclear cooperation projects.

 

