Iran urges “political decisions” by West in Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday urged Western countries participating in the Vienna talks to make “political decisions” to settle disputes over the 2015 nuclear deal.

“We are now in a situation where the Vienna talks have reached the point of requiring serious political decisions by the United States and the West,” Khatibzadeh told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran’s official news agency.

These decisions which should be made are about lifting anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the United States and providing guarantees in this regard, he was quoted as saying.

“If the other side respects Iran’s reasonable redlines and makes these political decisions, it can be sure that we will be able to conclude this agreement as soon as possible,” he said.

Iran does not accept any deadline for an agreement, Khatibzadeh said, while calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency to end its “political allegations” against Iran.

Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with world powers in July 2015. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments one year later and advance its halted nuclear programs.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in Austria’s capital Vienna between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties, namely Britain, China, France, Russia and Germany, with the United States indirectly involved in the talks, to revive the landmark deal.