Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

28th Feb, 2022. 12:59 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Iran urges “political decisions” by West in Vienna talks

Xinhua Xinhua

28th Feb, 2022. 12:59 am
Iran urges "political decisions" by West in Vienna talks

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday urged Western countries participating in the Vienna talks to make “political decisions” to settle disputes over the 2015 nuclear deal.

“We are now in a situation where the Vienna talks have reached the point of requiring serious political decisions by the United States and the West,” Khatibzadeh told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran’s official news agency.

These decisions which should be made are about lifting anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the United States and providing guarantees in this regard, he was quoted as saying.

“If the other side respects Iran’s reasonable redlines and makes these political decisions, it can be sure that we will be able to conclude this agreement as soon as possible,” he said.

Iran does not accept any deadline for an agreement, Khatibzadeh said, while calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency to end its “political allegations” against Iran.

Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with world powers in July 2015. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments one year later and advance its halted nuclear programs.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in Austria’s capital Vienna between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties, namely Britain, China, France, Russia and Germany, with the United States indirectly involved in the talks, to revive the landmark deal.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Feature: Egypt's Aswan film festival supports women with over 50 films from 40 countries

ASWAN, Egypt, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's glamorous city of Aswan by...
7 hours ago
A former Miss Grand Anastasia Lenna Ukraine has joined the fight against the Russian invasion

A former Miss Grand Ukraine has reportedly exchanged her high heels for...
7 hours ago
Who is Ghost of Kyiv ? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets

While Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, the urban legend of...
8 hours ago
What is SWIFT and why were some Russian banks excluded from it?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in sanctions and calls to cut...
8 hours ago
Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy? The most vulnerable president in Europe?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took office in 2019, with no prior political...
8 hours ago
Ukraine has filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice against Russia

Ukraine petitioned the International Court of Justice on Sunday to hold Russia...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

India
13 mins ago
Ind vs SL: India wins their 12th T20I match in a row

DHARAMSALA: India whitewashed Sri Lanka in the three-match series on Sunday, with...
Thai Smile Airways to resume direct flights to Cambodia's Siem Reap after long hiatus
21 mins ago
Thai Smile Airways to resume direct flights to Cambodia’s Siem Reap after long hiatus

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Thai Smile Airways will relaunch its...
27 mins ago
 Balochistan govt, UNICEF launch school enrollment campaign in province

Balochistan government in collaboration with UNICEF launched a school admission campaign across...
Lahore Qalandars
31 mins ago
PSL Final: Lahore Qalandars win the final against Multan Sultans

LAHORE: Former Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez starred in Lahore Qalandars' 42-run final...
Adsence Ad 300X600