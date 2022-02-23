Iraq welcomes UN Security Council’s resolution to end reparations to Kuwait over 1990 invasion

BAGHDAD, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) — Iraq on Wednesday welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution to end Iraq’s obligation to make reparations to Kuwait because of its 1990 invasion, looking forward to better regional and international relations.

“We close a terrible chapter in the absurd war of the tyrannical regime (of Saddam Hussein), which our people and the entire region paid the price,” Iraqi President Barham Salih said on his official Twitter page.

“Today, Iraq is moving toward a foreign policy based on establishing the best relations with our brothers and neighbours and the international community and supporting the security and peace of the region as a common interest for all,” he added.

Salih’s comment came after the UN Security Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to terminate the mandate of the UN Compensation Commission, ending a three-decade program that allows Kuwait to recover 52.4 billion U.S. dollars from Iraq for the damage caused by the 1990 invasion.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi said on his official Twitter page said after the end of compensation, “we are looking forward to building the best relations with other countries, bypassing the repercussions of decades of policies of hostility, confrontation, and escalation.”

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) also welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution to end Iraq’s compensations to Kuwait, noting “a historic milestone for the people of Iraq.”

“Iraq is to be commended for its remarkable cooperation in fulfilling its obligations and demonstrating good neighbourliness,” UNAMI said in a statement.

In August 1990, former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein ordered his army to invade the neighbouring state of Kuwait and later annexed it, before being pushed back seven months later by a U.S.-led coalition.

Many resolutions on Iraq were passed by the UN Security Council under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, including creating the Compensation Commission to process claims and regulate payments to individuals, companies, and governments that suffered during Iraq’s invasion.