Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:23 am
Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? Find Out

The financial markets in the United States will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

There will be no trading on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq until Tuesday, following the three-day holiday weekend to commemorate George Washington’s birthday. The bond markets in the United States will likewise be closed on Monday.

Most banks, including the Federal Reserve Banks, will be closed on Monday, and the United States Postal Service will not distribute mail.

Foreign financial markets, on the other hand, are open on Monday.

Last week’s market volatility was caused by investors’ concern about the recent developments in Ukraine, where Russia has been massing soldiers on the border.

Investors are concerned about the tensions as they try to predict how the economy will react to record inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

What are other stock market holidays in 2022?

Financial markets will also close on April 15 in observance of Good Friday, on May 30 for Memorial Day and on June 20 for Juneteenth.

 

