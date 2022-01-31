Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

01st Feb, 2022. 12:42 am

Israel to strengthen ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal: minister

Xinhua Xinhua

01st Feb, 2022. 12:42 am
Israel to strengthen ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal: minister

Google

JERUSALEM, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Israel will strengthen its ties with the Palestinian Authority despite no intention to negotiate a peace deal with it.

The remarks were made at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in response to a no-confidence motion over Gantz’s meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in recent months.

Although the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not negotiate a peace deal with the Palestinian leadership, Israel “must keep a diplomatic horizon” with the Palestinians and the ties with the Palestinian leadership “will get stronger and deeper,” Gantz told the parliament.

Coordination and frequent talks between Israel and the Palestinians “are critical for our security, for the future of our children and how our state will look,” he said.

“The years-long weakening of the Palestinian Authority … has strengthened Hamas and hurt Israel’s security,” the Israeli minister added. The Palestinian militant group Hamas ousted the Palestinian Authority forces from the Gaza Strip in 2007 and has since controlled and ruled the coastal enclave.

In late December of 2021, Gantz and Abbas met at Gantz’s home in the city of Rosh Ha’Ayin in central Israel to discuss economic and security issues. A day later, Israel made a series of gestures to improve relations with the Palestinian Authority, including the transfer of 100 million new shekels’ (31.5 million U.S. dollars) worth of tax payments that Israel has been collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

Gantz and Abbas first met on Aug. 30, 2021, in the first face-to-face meeting between the Palestinian president and a senior Israeli official since 2010.

Israel captured the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war and kept its control over the territory despite international criticism.

 

Read More

45 mins ago
Iran stops using nuclear site after attack: UN watchdog

VIENNA, Jan 31, 2022 (AFP) - Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency it...
1 hour ago
Italy dismisses case against marines over India murder

ROME, Jan 31, 2022 (AFP) - A Rome judge on Monday dismissed a...
4 hours ago
All eyes turned to Charlotte Casiraghi when she rode a horse in Chanel's Haute Couture show in Paris

At Chanel's Haute Couture show in Paris, the French fashion brand broke...
5 hours ago
UAE intercepts Yemen rebel missile as Israeli president visits

DUBAI, Jan 31, 2022 (AFP) - The United Arab Emirates shot down a...
5 hours ago
US urges allies to repatriate IS detainees after Syria prison attack

WASHINGTON, Jan 31, 2022 (AFP) - The United States on Monday urged its...
6 hours ago
Dolce & Gabbana goes Fur free

Dolce & Gabbana stated on Monday that starting this year, it will...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems
1 min ago
S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Minister of Higher Education, Science...
IU VS MS
11 mins ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans | IU VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of...
Japanese men give their entire salary to their wives and get a monthly allowance
15 mins ago
Japanese men give their entire salary to their wives and get a monthly allowance

According to a 2016 survey, Japanese salarymen are struggling to make ends...
15 mins ago
Da Brat and Fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart expecting first child 

Da Brat and her longtime love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, announced that they are...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600