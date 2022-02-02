Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 07:58 pm

Israel, UK agree to upgrade free trade agreement

JERUSALEM, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Israel and Britain have agreed to upgrade the free trade agreement between the two countries, the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Agreed at a meeting held in Jerusalem between Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai and British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the new trade deal will lead to the removal of barriers in the goods and services trade between the two countries, the statement noted.

The free trade agreement between Israel and Britain was signed in 2019 and took effect at the beginning of 2021.

Since the agreement was based on Israel’s trade agreement with the European Union signed back in 1995, the two countries are interested in a more up-to-date and modern agreement, according to the statement.

The ministers also discussed the creation of joint platforms for businesses and the details of a planned Britain-Israel innovation summit this spring, with the participation of senior government officials, business representatives, chambers of commerce and more.

With a trading volume totalling 7.7 billion U.S. dollars last year, Britain is Israel’s third-largest trading partner, as China and the United States top the list.

 

