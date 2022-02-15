Israeli forces kill Palestinian in W. Bank

NABI SALEH, Palestinian Territories, Feb 15, 2022 (AFP) – A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank Tuesday, both sides said, during what witnesses described as a confrontation between protesters and Israeli troops.

The Palestinian health ministry said only that a Palestinian “citizen” was killed by Israeli fire in Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah.

Residents identified the victim as Nehad Bargouthi, 19, who was shot as local youths hurled stones at Israeli forces.

He “was assassinated in cold blood and in broad daylight,” his brother Ihab Bargouthi said.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the incident began when “dozens of Palestinians approached a manned military post adjacent to a main road and the community of Nabi Saleh.”

“The Palestinians hurled rocks at IDF troops who were stationed at the post,” it said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

“The troops responded with riot dispersal means to restore order, including with live fire in order to stop a suspect, in accordance to the procedures,” the statement said, noting the incident was “under review.”

People from Bargouthi’s village of Kafr Ein, which is a short distance from Nabi Saleh, said he had been imprisoned in 2018 and was recently released.

According to his brother, he is “a former prisoner and wounded person… the occupation knows him well.”

Ihab Bargouthi added: “There were confrontations in the village of Al-Nabi Saleh. Nihad goes to participate in any confrontations he hears about.”

– Another teen killed –

The killing comes less than two days after another teenager was killed by Israeli gunfire near the flashpoint West Bank town of Jenin.

Mohammed Abu Salah, 17, was shot during clashes that erupted as Israeli forces late Sunday were destroying the home of a Palestinian they accused of carrying out the December killing of a Jewish settler in the West Bank.

In another case last week, special Israeli forces killed three Palestinians during a daytime raid against what Israel described as a “terrorist cell”, leaving a vehicle in the West Bank city of Nablus riddled with bullet holes.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.

About 475,000 Jewish settlers now live in the territory, in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law, a situation which also fuels tensions with the West Bank’s nearly 2.9 million Palestinians.

Deadly incidents are common, often during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is the former head of a settler lobbying council who opposes Palestinian statehood.

He has ruled out any formal peace talks with Palestinians during his tenure but said he will work to improve economic conditions in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority has civilian control over parts of the West Bank. Ties between the Authority, led by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, and Israel remain fraught. There have, however, been signs of a thaw in recent months following a series of high-level meetings, including Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosting Abbas at his home.