Xinhua Xinhua

04th Feb, 2022. 01:05 am
Jordan intensifies efforts to mobilize support for UNRWA: FM

AMMAN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Jordan is intensifying its efforts to mobilize political and financial support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Thursday.

Safadi made the remarks during a meeting with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, where they discussed means to provide sustainable support to the agency and enable it to continue its vital services for some 5.7 million Palestinian refugees, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Safadi renewed Jordan’s unaltered stance that the agency must continue its operations until the Palestinian refugee issue is solved based on the two-state solution, it said.

He also warned about the humanitarian, political and security repercussions that would have a huge impact on the region’s security and stability, if the agency is unable to offer its services.

For his part, Lazzarini praised the continuous Jordanian efforts to mobilize international support for UNRWA and help it cover its financial deficit.

